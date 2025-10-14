Lancaster road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:49 BST
Temporary red road closed sign.
Lancaster's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8.30am October 9 to 5pm October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 36 to 35, Lane one closure for Ground Investigation works.

• M6, from 9am September 10 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 34 to 35, Lane three closure for barrier works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

