Lancaster road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:40 BST
Lancaster's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8am April 16 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J35 to J36 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

Lancaster's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

