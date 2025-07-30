Lancaster road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 8pm July 20 to 8pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 5pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J33 to J35 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.