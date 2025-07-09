Lancaster road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Temporary red road closed sign.

Lancaster's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm June 29 to 7pm July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm July 8 to 8pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

• M6, from 8pm July 20 to 8pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.