Lancaster road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 5pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.
• M6, from 8pm June 29 to 7pm July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 8pm July 8 to 8pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to 35, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
