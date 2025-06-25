Lancaster road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lancaster's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

Temporary red road closed sign.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 7pm to 11.59pm on June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 34 exit slip road, Lane one closure for replacement traffic signal works.

• M6, from 8pm June 29 to 7pm July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.