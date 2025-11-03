Lancaster road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:02 GMT
Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.placeholder image
Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Most Popular

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 9am September 10 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 34 to 35, Lane three closure for barrier works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysLancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice