Lancaster road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lancaster's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.