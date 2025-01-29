Lancaster road closure could cause delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the news isn't too bad, with the road closure only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows one closure will begin on Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane 1/2 closure and full closure of, junction 34 entry slip road for resurfacing fire patch damage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.