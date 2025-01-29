Lancaster road closure could cause delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancaster motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with the road closure only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows one closure will begin on Friday:
• M6, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane 1/2 closure and full closure of, junction 34 entry slip road for resurfacing fire patch damage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.