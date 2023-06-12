News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster restaurant director fined £22k for food hygiene offences

The director of a Lancaster restaurant has been ordered to pay £27,538 in fines and costs after being found guilty of breaching food hygiene regulations.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST

Mr Nasrul Islam Khan of Bombay Balti Lancaster Limited, operating from China Street, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to 10 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 and the Food Information Regulations 2014 at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on May 31 2023.

The offences followed a number of inspections at Mr Khan’s premises by Lancaster City Council’s environmental health team on May 21, August 5 and October 15 2021.

Magistrates heard that over this period of time, five hygiene improvement notices were served relating to allergen controls, staff training, improvements to the floor and ceiling, in addition to the completion of a food safety management system to prevent poor hygienic practices within the kitchen.

Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster. Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster.
Following a guilty plea, the company was fined £18,114 plus a victim surcharge of £190. Mr Khan was fined £4,044 plus a victim surcharge of £190 and £5,000 costs.

Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health and enforcement, said: “All businesses have a fundamental duty to their customers to ensure that the food they provide is prepared in hygienic conditions, is safe to eat and properly stored.

“Whilst our environmental health officers are committed to working with food businesses to help them comply with the statutory duties placed upon them, where such significant food hygiene failings are found, the council will not hesitate to take enforcement action and they could find themselves on the receiving end of a significant fine.”

Bombay Balti which is now under new ownership currently holds a food hygiene rating of 4 (good). This was issued following a visit to the premises in April this year.