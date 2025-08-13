Lancaster restaurant announces free treats for all A-level students

It’s A-level results day tomorrow (August 14) and one Lancaster restaurant is determined to mark the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zizzi in Market Street is giving away free Garlic and Mozzarella Bombes, among other treats, to every student who shows proof of A-Level results – and GCSE results next week.

This year, hundreds of students are due to receive their exam results via an app rather than getting the classic experience of opening an envelope. Zizzi restaurants across the UK – including in Lancaster – are keeping the experience alive and will be giving each student an envelope to open to reveal their free treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some results envelopes will reveal a Garlic and Mozzarella Bombe – a freshly baked garlic dough ball filled with gooey mozzarella and topped with Roquito hot honey – while others promise a free starter, dessert or drink. A lucky few will get their tables’ dinner on the house up to the value of £150.

Zizzi in Lancaster.

Students who receive A-Level or GCSE results in 2025 will be able to claim their envelope by showing their results when they dine at any Zizzi restaurant on their results day, or the following day.

Students picking up A-Level results will be able to claim their ‘Z Level Results’ on Thursday August 14 and Friday August 15 , while GCSE students will be eligible on Thursday August 21 and Friday August 22.

To book a table at your nearest Zizzi, visit https://www.zizzi.co.uk/