The protesters will call on the government to stop the UK arms exports to Israel, and to back a ceasefire and justice for the Palestinian people.

The campaigners say the rally, which assembles in the city’s Market Square at 1pm, will feature speeches, music and poetry.

Patrick Montague, who is helping with the protest, said: “Along with the majority of the British public, many of us in Lancaster are appalled by the death and suffering in Gaza.

Lancaster for Palestine protest on Penny Street in Lancaster.

“We are outraged that the British government continues to enable the supply of weapons to the Israeli military in defiance of the duty to prevent genocide in Gaza after the ruling of the International Court of Justice.”

Another local campaigner Paul Speight, said: “We have held regular protests in Lancaster’s Market Square every Saturday for the past six months. Many hundreds of people have already taken part in these protest gatherings which have united local residents from all faiths, beliefs and walks of life.

“We are determined to make our voices heard. The British government must stop arming Israel”.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign Lancaster and its allies have held over 21 Saturday afternoon protest gatherings since November 2023, as well as many local cultural events and coaches to every national demonstration in London.

Lancaster Palestine Solidarity have also raised thousands of pounds in donations for the UK registered charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.