Lancaster Reindeer Day organisers hit back at petition to ban animals from Christmas event

Lancaster BID who organise Christmas events in the city have hit back at a petition to ban Reindeer Day.

The Reindeer Day is due to take place on Sunday, December 1 at St Nic’s Arcade but Lancaster Animal Protection have set up a petition to ‘Stop Lancaster BID’s Reindeer Day’ saying it is ‘mistreatment of animals.’

They said: “Reindeer should be at home with their families like we are at Christmas.”

But Lancaster BID said: “We are aware of the petition against this event and would like to reassure the public that we care deeply about the welfare of the animals and ensure they are always well cared for.”

Reindeer at last year's event in Lancaster. Photo taken of last year's event by a member of Lancaster Animal Protection.

They also said they have had numerous messages of support for the event, with only one business opposed to the event.

The petition at Change.org to Lancaster BID said: “Because of this event these animals are:

*Forced to travel long distances from their home in a national park in Scotland.

*Placed on a cold, hard concrete floor, in a small pen in a loud, busy shopping centre with lots of shoppers.

*Unable to exhibit their natural behaviours resulting in stress and illness.

In the past six years 153 annual festive events that previously used live animals as props have seen sense and now plan compassionate, animal-free celebrations.

"We simply want our city to be one of them, and you can help!

“Stopping this event will save the reindeer from the ordeal of this event.

"Let’s create a magical Christmas for reindeers and send the very clear message that Lancaster does not welcome the mistreatment of reindeer.

"Keep the reindeer home this Christmas!”

"Whilst we respect that individuals may have their own beliefs, the data being used by Lancaster Animal Protection is misleading and is largely not applicable to the reindeer we bring to the city.

“Lancaster BID have only ever booked reindeer from the Cairngorm Reindeer herd which roam freely in the Cairngorm mountains throughout the year, other than travelling to festive events for a maximum of two weeks.

"In contrast, the evidence put forward with the petition specifically states it focuses on reindeer kept in a captive environment.

"The report being shared states that ‘For good welfare, reindeer need a cold climate, space to roam and browse away from other species, an appropriate social group, shelter, and multiple food and water sources.’

"The Cairngorms is the only habitat in the UK which provides these conditions ensuring the welfare needs of the herd are fully met.

“Furthermore, the report lists a number of recommended steps which can be taken to support the welfare of reindeer used at events.

"We are delighted to confirm that these recommendations are in line with procedures followed at all times by Cairngorm Reindeer.

“The reindeer have regular breaks during travel and usually stop overnight at nearby farms before arriving in Lancaster.

"They have constant access to fresh water and specialist forage and are accompanied by experienced handlers at all times who work to care for the reindeer throughout the year and are alert to any signs of illness or distress.

"The reindeer are domesticated and have a close relationship with people.

"When roaming freely in the mountains, they choose to mingle with visiting public and come to a call from the handlers, even when they have the freedom to roam the whole mountain.

"This proves how comfortable they are with human company.

“Staff from the Cairngorm Reindeer are very happy to speak to anyone about the welfare of the animals at the event.

"They also welcome people to visit them in the mountains, where BID staff have previously visited to see for ourselves how well they are looked after.

“We are aware that Lancaster Animal Protection has contacted businesses across the city raising their concerns about the event.

"To date, we have only been contacted by one business opposed to the event compared with numerous messages of support.

"We believe that support for the event is still strong and hope this information reassures the public of the steps taken to ensure that the welfare of the animals remains a priority at all times.

“We look forward to welcoming people to Reindeer Day on Sunday December 1.”

The spokesman added: “Lancaster BID is looking forward to welcoming the Cairngorm Reindeer back to St Nic’s Arcade on Sunday December 1.”

"The reindeer will be on display between midday and 3pm accompanied by Santa.

"There will also be free face painting and fairground rides to keep the children entertained between 11am and 4pm.

"Huge thanks to St Nic’s Arcades for sponsoring this event.”