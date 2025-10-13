Lancaster railway station toilets set to get refurbed

Avanti West Coast want to refurbish the passenger toilets at Lancaster Railway Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station building is a Grade II listed building so a listed building application has to be made for the refurbishment works.

Agents Strzala Architects said in planning documents: “The proposal comprises of the refurbishment of the existing passenger toilets, throughout the station including male, female and accessible WCs to platforms 3 and 4.

"Lancaster Railway Station is a Grade II listed structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing male toilets on platform 4.

"This major railway station handles over 2.1 million passengers annually (figures from 2017/18), serving the city of Lancaster and the surrounding district in Lancashire.

"Built in 1846 in a Tudor Revival style by the architect Sir William Tite, Lancaster Station opened as ‘Lancaster Castle Station’, in order to differentiate it from the original Lancaster Station to the south of the city, which subsequently ceased operations only two years later in 1849, leaving Lancaster Castle station as the city’s main terminus.

"The station was remodelled and expanded by 1906, with an entrance added onto the east side of the station providing enhanced access to the city centre, designed in mock-Elizabethan style to mimic the architecture of the adjacent Lancaster Castle, while the original 1846 building was extended southwards.

“The station has remained relatively unchanged since this extension, excepting some small works in the 1960s and 70s relating to the electrification of the West Coast Main Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing female toilets on platform 4.

"The proposed site at Lancaster Station is the existing passenger toilets located throughout the station at platform level to platforms 3 and 4.

“The spaces proposed for refurbishment are the male toilets, female toilets and accessible toilets to both platforms.

“The proposal represents a routine upgrade of existing contemporary fabric, fixtures and fittings to the passenger toilets.

"The works do not alter the external appearance or facades of the existing building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing disabled toilet on platform 4.

“There is not any original or historic building fabric, fixtures or fittings observed within any of the toilets which would be removed, altered or otherwise disturbed by the proposed works.”

Councillors have yet to decide on the listed building planning application.

View the listed building planning application reference number 25/01088/LB at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions