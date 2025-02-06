Lancaster quay pub set to host 'legendary' Valentine’s night

Punters will feel as though they’re ‘Living On A Prayer’ if they head down to a Lancaster quay pub this Valentine’s Day.

A Bon Jovi tribute act will be performing at the George and Dragon on St George’s Quay in their first ‘Legend’s of the Quay’ night, with more tribute acts set to be announced for future dates throughout 2025.

The 80s rock band is well-known for their hits such as ‘It’s My Life’ and ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’.

Landlord, Liam Mulgrew, said: ‘We’re well-known around Lancaster for hosting live music each weekend and so we wanted to try and do something a bit different for Valentine’s.

‘We thought a tribute act would be a great way to finish off a night of romance for those visiting one of the eateries on the Quay, or a great band to watch with your mates on a Friday night now that

Dry January is behind us!

‘It’s not long to go now – I’d say “we’re halfway there”!’

The free event will include a pop-up cocktail bar from Tequila-experts, Miixa 100, as well as their usual large selection of cask ales, wine, and draught lagers.

Pub landlord, Liam Mulgrew, is hoping to pull plenty of pints during his alternative Valentine’s Night.

Throughout February, the St George’s Quay local is also providing loyalty cards for Pravha and cask ales. Get six stamps Monday to Friday to claim a free pint of Pravha or cask ale on weekdays.

The live music starts at 9pm on Valentine’s, but people are encouraged to come down earlier to make the most of the pub’s jukebox, games tables, and historic atmosphere.

Those who use the word ‘Legends’ at the main bar on February 14 will also be able to claim 10p off their first drink.

Future events and acts can be found on the pub’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/georgeanddragon24