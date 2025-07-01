Lancaster Quakers six month silent climate change vigil

Lancaster Quakers Climate Action Group invite everyone to stand with them in Market Square, Lancaster for a 30 minute silent vigil on the third Sunday of each month between May and October 2025.

A spokesman for Lancaster Quakers said: “Our six vigils commenced on May 18 and will end on Sunday October 19 2025, one month before the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 30, which is held this year in Brazil in November.

“We are standing on behalf of all those suffering the effects of climate and we stand grieving for our destruction of the planet, habitats and living things.

“We also stand in hope - that all those working to protect our planet and COP 30 will deliver action and courageous ways forward to slow the present pace of Climate Change.”

Climate breakdown is a concern of Quakers around the world.

International gatherings of Quakers in 2012 and 2015 concluded with strong calls for climate action across the globe.