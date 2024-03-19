Lancaster pub praised by Masterchef and The One Show's Jay Rayner wins coveted AA Rosette

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Merchants on Castle Hill has been gaining a growing reputation for its culinary offering in both Lancaster and further afield.

In December, the Lancaster Guardian reported how the pub had won a rave review from Masterchef and The One Show food critic Jay Rayner.

Tim Tomlinson, chair of the local Pubwatch scheme and landlord of the Merchants, White Cross and Stonewell Tap, said at the time they hoped to gain their first AA Rosette in 2024.

The Merchants on Castle Hill, Lancaster.

“Our Head Chef Will Graham and his team have worked incredibly hard to develop our menu using quality ingredients with meticulous attention to detail,” says a post on the pub’s Facebook page.

“We are so proud to announce that we have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

“This award is reserved for restaurants that showcase real talent in their craft and excellent customer service.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers.”