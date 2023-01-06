News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster pub launches spectacular legends tribute line-up for 2023 including Gary Barlow, Elton John, Tom Jones and Queen

It’ll be a case of Take That & Party when a Lancaster pub hosts its latest in a new series of tribute shows.

By Debbie Butler
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:38pm

The Wagon and Horses on St George’s Quay has just announced table reservations are now being taken for its next tribute act evening – with Mark as Gary Barlow.

Mark is renowned as probably the most natural sound alike tribute to Gary Barlow in the UK and his performance on Friday April 7 will include both his solo and Take That songs.

Taken over last year by former boss at The Canal Turn at Carnforth, Bill Johnston, the Wagon and Horses has a whole host of what it is calling Quay Legends shows lined up for this year including Elton John, George Michael, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Queen.

Mark will be appearing as Gary Barlow at the Wagon and Horses pub in Lancaster on Friday April 7.
To reserve a table, and to check out the whole 2023 Quay Legends schedule, log onto www.wagonandhorses.co.uk or call 01524 846094.

