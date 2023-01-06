Lancaster pub launches spectacular legends tribute line-up for 2023 including Gary Barlow, Elton John, Tom Jones and Queen
It’ll be a case of Take That & Party when a Lancaster pub hosts its latest in a new series of tribute shows.
The Wagon and Horses on St George’s Quay has just announced table reservations are now being taken for its next tribute act evening – with Mark as Gary Barlow.
Mark is renowned as probably the most natural sound alike tribute to Gary Barlow in the UK and his performance on Friday April 7 will include both his solo and Take That songs.
Taken over last year by former boss at The Canal Turn at Carnforth, Bill Johnston, the Wagon and Horses has a whole host of what it is calling Quay Legends shows lined up for this year including Elton John, George Michael, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Queen.
To reserve a table, and to check out the whole 2023 Quay Legends schedule, log onto www.wagonandhorses.co.uk or call 01524 846094.