Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Paul Hesford, 36, of Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes, is charged that between June 21, 2023 and July 12, 2023 that he operated as a doorman at the Greens Sports Bar in Lancaster other than in accordance with a licence.

He is charged that between June 16, 2023 and July 14, 2023 that he operated as a doorman at Generations nightclub in Lancaster other than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is charged that between November 12 and November 24 at Lytham St Annes, he committed fraud by failing to produce documents relating to licensable conduct which he had been or may be engaged to.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He is charged between June 21, 2023 and July 12, 2023 at Lancaster he committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed doorman.

He is also charged between June 16, 2023 and July 14, 2023 at Lancaster he committed fraud by claiming to be a licensed doorman.