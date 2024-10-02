Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasses are being raised at a Hest Bank pub after it received a major award.

The Hest Bank has been given a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 after reviews from millions of Tripadvisor travellers placed the pub in the top 10% worldwide.

“Very pleased to receive this award from Tripadvisor based on our customer reviews over the last 12 months,” posted the pub on its Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who has completed reviews and given us such high ratings this year…really appreciated by the whole team here.

"Thank you! From Helen, Jamie and the Team.”

Customers have been quick to congratulate the pub saying the award is “well deserved”.