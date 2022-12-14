Lancaster proves lucky for Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton as she prepares for BBC's competition final

The intrepid television presenter, who has been rehearsing at The Storey, has waltzed, jived and foxtrotted her way to the final of the BBC’s popular entertainment show.

Together with her professional partner, Gorka Marquez, she has spent weeks in the Music Room perfecting their dance routines. They have also used the dance studio run by the Laura Sandham School of Dance in the Storey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen, who hails from Cumbria, faces stiff competition from three other celebrity dancers if she wants to win the glitterball trophy on Saturday but she has been a firm favourite with fans of the show.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

And this week, she received a good luck message from Lancaster City Council who own The Storey and have appreciated how some of the Strictly magic has rubbed off on the city.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member with responsibility for arts, culture, leisure and wellbeing, said: "As a film friendly authority, we appreciate the value to the local economy of attracting filming to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As such, it was with great pleasure that we were able to provide this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, with some magnificent backdrops for a number of short film clips used in the programme from Williamson Park as well as an elegant rehearsal space in the Music Room at The Storey.

"We wish Helen and Gorka good luck in the final and hope that they both enjoyed their regular visits to the area."