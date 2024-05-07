Lancaster prison officer sponsored by Tyson Fury wins Miss England sports round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melissa Butcher secured a top 12 place for the grand final after winning a gruelling round which saw beauty queens put through their paces by a former Royal Marine.

The 24-year-old is being sponsored by Morecambe's Gypsy King at this year's competition – with the championship boxer now backing her to go all the way.

Melissa usually spends her days on the wings of a Category-C jail in the north west dealing with burly inmates who sometimes make 'inappropriate comments'.

Melissa Butcher who won the Miss England Sports round. Picture courtesy Miss England/SWNS.

Last week, as part of her Miss England charity work, she even whipped 100 lags into shape by holing a three hour cross-fit workout inside the prison.

But this Bank Holiday weekend, she swapped the exercise yard to compete against 30 other women in the Miss England Sports round in Coventry.

After competing in a tough one-hour fitness session, run by ex-Royal Marine Lee Stuart, the contestants were whittled down to a top three.

Melissa then won a final sprint around the lake at the Heart of England events centre to beat off Miss Wolverhampton Sophie Dickson and Miss Liverpool Charlotte Grant.

Melissa Butcher (fourth left) with her trophy. Picture courtesy Miss England/SWNS.

Melissa says she wants to use her platform to promote women in male-dominated industries and to change the stereotypes attached to young women officers.

Melissa said: "I entered Miss England as I want to show that you don't have to be 'rough and tough and big and strong' in order to do the job as a prison officer.

"There are many other qualities such as just being able to communicate and speak with people which help you be a good officer.

"I have worked for HMP for two years now and absolutely love my occupation. I want to break down gender stereotypes in male dominated careers.

Melissa Butcher who won the Miss England Sports round. Picture courtesy Melissa Butcher/SWNS.

"You do get the odd inappropriate comment from some of the inmates but you just have to tell them straight not to talk to you like that.

"Most of the time it is fine, although it can be a challenging job I love what I do.”

Melissa shared on her Instagram she was being sponsored by Fury this week and posted a video of him wishing her good luck in the Miss England contest.

Melissa Butcher with Royal Marine, Lee Stuart. Picture courtesy Miss England/SWNS.

Her brother is also a boxer who shares the same trainer as the Furys – including Tommy, Walter and Tyson.

She will now hang up her keys and handcuffs to don a ball gown and high heels when she takes to the stage as a beauty queen at the grand final this month.

She added: "I'm the girliest girl you can ever imagine despite spending all day in boots and trousers.

"I do love to dress up - hair, make-up, the lot, so I'm excited.

"If I was to win the title of Miss England 2024 I would say I would still stay working within the prison service purely because I enjoy it so much and want to help others become the best they can."

Mellissa will compete at the Miss England national final on May 16-17 at the Grand Station, Wolverhampton.