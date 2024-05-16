Lancaster prison officer gets a makeover ahead of the Miss England grand final

By Debbie Butler
A prison officer from Lancaster will be swapping her uniform for a ball gown as she competes in the Miss England final today and tomorrow (May 16 and 17).

Melissa Butcher secured a top 12 place for the grand final after winning a gruelling sports round which saw beauty queens put through their paces by a former Royal Marine.

The 24-year-old usually spends her days on the wings of a Category-C jail in the North West dealing with burly inmates.

But this week she is hanging up her keys and handcuffs to take to the stage as a beauty queen at the grand final.

Melissa says she wants to use her platform to promote women in male-dominated industries and to change the stereotypes attached to young women officers.

She said: "I entered Miss England as I want to show that you don't have to be 'rough and tough and big and strong' in order to do the job as a prison officer.

"There are many other qualities such as just being able to communicate and speak with people which help you be a good officer.”

Mellissa – who is is being sponsored by Morecambe's Tyson Fury – is competing at the Miss England national final at the Grand Station, Wolverhampton.

The winner of Miss England will go forward to the 72nd edition of Miss World.

