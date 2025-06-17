Lancaster Pride set to explode with colour and celebration and city’s finest bearded drag queen will be at epicentre

Lancaster is a city that embraces individuality, and at the heart of its vibrant LGBTQ+ scene stands a true icon: Joanna Bang, the city’s finest bearded drag queen.

More than just a performer, Joanna is a shimmering beacon of self-expression who embodies the spirit of pride and unapologetic authenticity.

Her presence on stage is nothing short of electrifying. From the sun-drenched stages of Benidorm Pride, where she captivated international audiences with her unique blend of glamour, sarcasm and grit, to her local stomping ground at Generation Lancaster, Joanna commands attention.

Her performances are a masterclass in drag artistry, weaving together sharp wit, stunning looks, and a powerful message of acceptance.

But what truly sets Joanna apart is her bold stage presence that challenges traditional notions of drag and masculinity, proving that true beauty and performance lie in embracing one's whole self.

This year, Lancaster Pride takes place on Sunday, June 22, and the parade will begin at 11am at Sulyard Street and march around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

The festival is set to explode with colour and celebration, and Joanna Bang will be right at the epicentre, hosting the official after-party at Generation Lancaster from 6pm to 6am.

This isn't just an event; it's a marathon of joy, a testament to the thriving queer community in Lancaster, and a chance for everyone to dance, celebrate, and be truly themselves under Joanna’s guiding star.

Her infectious energy and ability to connect with every person in the room make her the perfect host for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

Joanna Bang isn't just a drag queen; she's a symbol of liberation, a reminder that true beauty comes in all forms, and a testament to the power of self-love.

Her work elevates and empowers, making Lancaster a brighter, bolder, and more beautiful place for everyone.

Find Joanna alongside other stars such as Cheryl Fergison; Allan Jay and his Dancers; Mercadez Bendz and local talent DJ Riddler at Generation Nightclub this Sunday.

Doors open at 6pm and drinks are half price until 10pm.

Come down before 9pm to get free entry and celebrate Pride until the early hours!