Lancaster postbox returns in time for Christmas

Residents in Abraham Heights are celebrating the return of their postbox, which was missing for several weeks.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
The postbox in Coolidge Avenue was accidentally knocked over in September, when grass was being cut around it.

Since then, Royal Mail staff had been struggling to get contractors to install a new postbox.

Marsh ward councillor Mandy Bannon said: “I am grateful to the Royal Mail for responding to my requests to reinstate the postbox just in time for the last Christmas post. Residents who live in this part of Lancaster are delighted that the postbox has been reinstalled. This postbox is relied upon by local people, many of whom have been in touch to ask me if and when it was returning.”

