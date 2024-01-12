Police have confirmed that a serving Special Constable from Lancaster has been charged with sexual offences.

Joseph Parkinson, 31, is accused of attempted rape of a girl under 13 and three counts of downloading indecent images of children.

Police launched an investigation in November 2022 following a report that a girl had been sexually assaulted.

Officers attended the address and a man was arrested.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Following enquiries and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Joseph Parkinson was charged with attempted rape of a female under 13 and indecent images offences.

The victim continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

The police officer was immediately suspended from duty following his arrest and remains suspended.

Parkinson was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 8 when he appeared before magistrates.