Lancaster police museum volunteer wins top accolade at constabulary awards
The awards celebrate and shed light on the hard work and dedication of volunteers in Lancashire Police.
Philip was unable to attend the ceremony and was presented with his award by Superintendent Craig Kelshaw at the museum, as part of their Lancaster Day celebrations.
Philip won the award for his amazing research skills and resources, which he has put to good use at the museum, and for the public.
As a former Police Officer for Lancashire Police’s Mounted Branch, he often delivers talks about Mounted and actively researches police ancestors, giving advice and helping the public with family history enquiries.
Philip is also very involved with the school visits and even arranged for the winning Preston Cadets police-themed Christmas tree (which formed part of the festival of Christmas trees at St. Christopher with St. Nicholas Church) to go on display at Lancashire Police Museum.
Currently, he is helping with a new film about the Mounted Branch, which will be shown at the museum this Winter.
Whilst receiving his award, Phillip commented “I am thrilled to bits to be a winner. It is truly a pleasure to work at the museum, I enjoy every second.”
Superintendent Kelshaw added: “Philip does so much for the museum and is a much-deserved winner. He goes above and beyond what is asked of him to make sure each visitor to the museum has a great experience and I personally want to extend my heartfelt thanks.”
Thanks were also given by the Museum Coordinator, Sabine Skae: “We’re so fortunate to have so many wonderful volunteers and I’m so pleased that Philip won this award for the time and energy he has put into helping the museum and the public in learning more about police history and their police ancestors.”
If you would like to join an award-winning team and volunteer at the museum, applications are now open.
The Lancashire Police Museum, located within Lancaster Castle, is open to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 4pm.