Lancaster’s hub for all things poetry celebrated its 1st birthday recently.

Benjamin Guilfoyle creator and host of The Wordarium at The Herbarium in Lancaster.

‘The Wordarium’ welcomed over 60 people to its night of words – packing out their room at The Herbarium.

Each performer was presented with a ‘W’ Wordarium badge, which many took to social media to show off.

“This is what The Wordarium is all about,” said host and founder, Benjamin Guilfoyle, “everyone is welcome, and every reader is celebrated for the unique voice they bring.”.

The Wordarium Team invited the audience to celebrate a year of events with them by raising champagne glasses in the air.

This anniversary also marks a grand total of £1620 raised for local charities since October last year.

The poetry event runs on the last Wednesday of every month at The Herbarium, and tickets cost £5 – with all proceeds going to charitable causes.