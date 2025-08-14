Lancaster play tells how one woman navigated her way back from the trauma of psychosis and arrest to return to work as police officer
In 2007, Rebecca House was a serving police officer with the Lancashire Constabulary.
In the midst of a severe mental health breakdown, during which she tried to end her own life, she was arrested by her own colleagues in her own home.
She was then sectioned under The Mental Health Act with her parents tirelessly campaigning for her release.
Silent Approach, based on Rebecca’s book, Police To Paranoia, is the theatrical re-telling of her arrest, detainment, and her experiences at the hands of the professionals whose actions and decisions were to shape her future life and health.
Through her Lancashire-based organisation S.I.S. Strength In Struggles, Rebecca works tirelessly to provide fee-free alternative therapies to those struggling with their mental health.
She will join The Dukes in the auditorium after the performance to answer questions about her experience and discuss her organisation.
Silent Approach comes to The Dukes in September.