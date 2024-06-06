Lancaster photographer is shortlisted for top international award with his picture of the Princess of Wales

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A photographer from Lancaster is feeling ‘incredibly proud’ after making it to the finals for a top international award.

Joshua Brandwood was shortlisted in the Best Amateur category of The Event Photography Awards for a picture he took last year of the Princess of Wales. The picture was taken during the princess’s visit to Lancaster's Standfast & Barracks fabric printing factory in Caton Road.

This week, Joshua had the honour of attending the awards ceremony at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London’s Portland Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joshua’s photograph was on display throughout the evening along with shortlisted photos from the 16 categories of the competition.

Joshua Brandwood stands alongside his shortlisted photo of the Princess of wales at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.Joshua Brandwood stands alongside his shortlisted photo of the Princess of wales at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.
Joshua Brandwood stands alongside his shortlisted photo of the Princess of wales at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.

"It was a tremendous honour and privilege to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” said Joshua, who is also a Lancaster Guardian contributor.

"While I didn't win, it's still a significant achievement considering it was my first time entering a photography competition, and competing against professional photographers who do this full time."

Related topics:Joshua BrandwoodWalesLancaster