Lancaster photographer is shortlisted for top international award with his picture of the Princess of Wales
Joshua Brandwood was shortlisted in the Best Amateur category of The Event Photography Awards for a picture he took last year of the Princess of Wales. The picture was taken during the princess’s visit to Lancaster's Standfast & Barracks fabric printing factory in Caton Road.
This week, Joshua had the honour of attending the awards ceremony at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London’s Portland Place.
Joshua’s photograph was on display throughout the evening along with shortlisted photos from the 16 categories of the competition.
"It was a tremendous honour and privilege to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” said Joshua, who is also a Lancaster Guardian contributor.
"While I didn't win, it's still a significant achievement considering it was my first time entering a photography competition, and competing against professional photographers who do this full time."