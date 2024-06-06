Lancaster photographer is shortlisted for top international award with his picture of the Princess of Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A photographer from Lancaster is feeling ‘incredibly proud’ after making it to the finals for a top international award.

Joshua Brandwood was shortlisted in the Best Amateur category of The Event Photography Awards for a picture he took last year of the Princess of Wales. The picture was taken during the princess’s visit to Lancaster's Standfast & Barracks fabric printing factory in Caton Road.

This week, Joshua had the honour of attending the awards ceremony at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London’s Portland Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua’s photograph was on display throughout the evening along with shortlisted photos from the 16 categories of the competition.

Joshua Brandwood stands alongside his shortlisted photo of the Princess of wales at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London.

"It was a tremendous honour and privilege to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award,” said Joshua, who is also a Lancaster Guardian contributor.