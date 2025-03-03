Lancaster photographer hangs up his camera after 41 years
Steve started his photography career on a local newspaper in Scotland at the tender age of seventeen, then briefly moved to the south coast, before settling in Lancaster.
He enjoyed 25 years as a press photographer, most of it as a familiar face on the Lancaster Guardian, Morecambe Visitor, Garstang Courier and Longridge News.
He moved on to run his own successful freelance photography business in 2009.
Covering a mix of weddings, events, portraits and commercial work, Steve has just snapped his final job, a wedding at Lancaster Golf Club.
That particular wedding was all the more poignant for Steve, when he discovered that he had been to school in Scotland with the bride’s father!
"I feel privileged to have had a fantastic career covering all sorts of events and news stories, meeting so many wonderful and interesting people, as well as getting to do some pretty amazing things’ said Steve.
"I have loved working for myself too where I periodically reconnected with my newspaper roots and got to share wedding days with over 140 couples."
Steve looks forward to continuing his part time work for Lancashire County Council, supporting people living with dementia, as well as keeping a camera handy for some foreign travels.