Lancaster pharmacy goes up for sale with £700k price tag

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell five pharmacies located across Bolton and Lancaster on behalf of Sykes Chemist Group.

The group comprises four pharmacies in Bolton – Pharmavon Chemist in Avondale Health Centre, Landmark Pharmacy on Chorley New Road, Sykes Chemist on St Helens Road, and Noble & Peacock Pharmacy on Chorley Old Road – and Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy on King Street in Lancaster.

The five pharmacies are up for sale at a combined total of £3.2 million.

Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy on King Street in Lancaster is on sale for £700,000.

The combined annual turnover of the five community pharmacies is around £4.5m, with roughly 40,000 items dispensed across the sites per month, Christie & Co said.

They also said the sales, which will bring the pharmacy chain’s total number of branches from nine down to four, are “part of a strategic review” of its portfolio.

Christie & Co’s website shows that four of the pharmacies are up for sale as freeholds - while Pharmavon Chemist, located in a GP practice, is the sole leasehold.

Bolton’s Landmark Pharmacy - which has both the joint highest turnover with Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy in Lancaster at an excess of £1m and the most items dispensed at around 9,100 per month - is situated within one mile of nine GP surgeries, according to its listing.

Tom Young, senior agent – Pharmacy at Christie & Co said: “We are delighted to have been engaged again by the family of Sykes Chemist Group in this exciting disposal project of five north west pharmacies.

“Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas are a hotbed of buyer activity, especially for first and second-time buyers, so we expect a strong response from the market on this instruction.”