Lancaster pharmacy goes up for sale with £700k price tag
The group comprises four pharmacies in Bolton – Pharmavon Chemist in Avondale Health Centre, Landmark Pharmacy on Chorley New Road, Sykes Chemist on St Helens Road, and Noble & Peacock Pharmacy on Chorley Old Road – and Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy on King Street in Lancaster.
The five pharmacies are up for sale at a combined total of £3.2 million.
Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy on King Street in Lancaster is on sale for £700,000.
The combined annual turnover of the five community pharmacies is around £4.5m, with roughly 40,000 items dispensed across the sites per month, Christie & Co said.
They also said the sales, which will bring the pharmacy chain’s total number of branches from nine down to four, are “part of a strategic review” of its portfolio.
Christie & Co’s website shows that four of the pharmacies are up for sale as freeholds - while Pharmavon Chemist, located in a GP practice, is the sole leasehold.
Bolton’s Landmark Pharmacy - which has both the joint highest turnover with Fox & Medcalfe Pharmacy in Lancaster at an excess of £1m and the most items dispensed at around 9,100 per month - is situated within one mile of nine GP surgeries, according to its listing.
Tom Young, senior agent – Pharmacy at Christie & Co said: “We are delighted to have been engaged again by the family of Sykes Chemist Group in this exciting disposal project of five north west pharmacies.