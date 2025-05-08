Lancaster pensioner in court accused of having dangerous dog which caused injury

Preston Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A pensioner is due to appear in court charged with having a dangerous dog which caused injury.

Linda Neild, 77, of Glasson Marina Holiday Park, Glasson Dock, Lancaster is accused of on November 1, 2024 at Lancaster being the owner of a dog, namely Staffy cross, which was dangerously out of control in Glasson Marina Caravan Park and whilst so out of control injured a woman.

She is due to appear for a first hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Thursday).