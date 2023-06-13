Lancaster pensioner accused of trying to engage children under 16 in ‘sex chats’

Geoffrey Wanless, 65, of Mainway, Lancaster is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16 x 2 on two separate dates, between March 5 and March 8 and between March 2 and March 8.

The case was adjourned until June 29 at Preston Magistrates’ Court for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was put on the Sex Offenders register for a period that will be specified when the case has been dealt with.