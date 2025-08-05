Lancaster paedophile caught reoffending by undercover police

A registered sex offender who arranged to meet up with a dad so he could sexually abuse his child, not knowing he was actually talking to an undercover police officer, has been jailed again.

Nicholas Stubley, 59, from Lancaster, was previously handed a four-year jail term in 2017 for child sex offences.

In September 2024, Stubley was found to be engaging in online conversations with an undercover operative, whom he believed to be a father.

During these interactions, Stubley expressed a sexual interest in teens and his desire to meet and sexually abuse the operative's child. He went on to arrange a meeting at a motorway services.

Stubley was arrested at his home address in October 2024 and subsequently admitted to five online child sex offences.

Stubley, who pleaded guilty, was given a six-year jail term at Preston Crown Court for child sex offences and breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He was also sentenced to a five-year extended licence, an indefinite registration on the sex offenders' register and an indefinite SHPO.

Detective Constable Becky Murrell from the NWROCU said: "Stubley used a messaging platform to have private conversations where he expressed his desire to meet and abuse a child. This case highlights the ongoing threat posed by individuals like Stubley, who seek to exploit and harm children.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from predators and bring them to justice.

"Our commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our society remains unwavering.

"If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police."

If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support:

NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000 or e-mail [email protected].

Childline – call 0800 1111.