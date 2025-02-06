Lancaster on Ice will be going ahead in 2025 despite other events not happening

Lancaster on Ice have announced that their event will be going ahead this year.

Lancaster on Ice said on Facebook: “In light of all the recent announcements regarding much loved events in Lancaster and Morecambe not happening this year, we thought it was only right that we

share the good news that Lancaster On Ice will be going ahead in 2025!

“We will be open from November 21 until January 4. More information on tickets to come soon!”

Lancaster on Ice also said they wanted to thank all their sponsors and everyone who visited in 2024.

A spokesman said: “We had a great season with nearly 33,000 skaters and over 10,000 riders on the Chiptech UK Big Wheel.

“We worked with 48 local businesses, hosted 65 local university societies and youth groups, had 10 local schools visit and worked with four charities.”

The festive event – with a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

Working with local primary schools and children’s organisations, Lancaster on Ice also aims to provide an idyllic, frozen Christmas haven and to give as many children as possible the chance to

experience the wonders of the rink through a young people’s programme.

Follow Lancaster on Ice on Facebook for updates.

Visit https://lancasteronice.co.uk/ for more information.