Lancaster nuisance street beggar hauled before courts again
Daniel Dube, 44, of no fixed abode but from Lancaster, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order on January 30 in Morecambe by acting in a verbally aggressive anti-social
manner and using foul and threatening language when he appeared at Preston Crown Court.
He was found guilty and given four months prison suspended for 18 months.
The criminal behaviour order is to continue and one day’s rehabilitation was added to mark the breach.
Daniel Dube was issued a criminal behaviour order back in April 2023 following 'numerous reports' of anti-social behaviour, nuisance and 'aggressive begging'.
In December he was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to 20 weeks imprisonment for breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order on October 25 2023 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The conditions of his order prohibit Dube from approaching any person and asking them for money, loitering in a public place or area where the public have access with a sign or item,
and holding out his hand to any person in a manner that would give a person the impression he is begging.
He must also not act in an anti-social manner likely to cause distress to others, including being verbally aggressive or using foul language to anyone including police officers.