Lancaster Naafi cafe forced to shut its doors just 12 months after opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Naafi cafe in Lancaster city centre has closed down just 12 months after opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe opened on Market Street in Lancaster on October 5 last year with great fanfare but is now closed with a notice on the door to that effect.

Naafi announced that it had closed down its cafés in Lancaster, Winchester, and Scarborough after finding it difficult to stay afloat on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The not-for-profit organisation opened its first UK high street Naafi café at Catterick Garrison in March 2023 and its second in Winchester in April last year – this has now been shut less than two years after opening.

The Naafi cafe in Lancaster has closed after finding it difficult to stay afloat on the high street.

A statement from Naafi said: "After a challenging time on the high street, we are now making strategic adjustments to ensure we focus on our most critical locations around the world, supporting a vast array of military projects behind the wire.

"We understand this may be disappointing news and want to express our sincere gratitude to our amazing staff and the wonderful people of Winchester, Scarborough and Lancaster, for sharing a brew with us."

The Royal NAAFI has been passionate about supporting British Armed Forces communities around the world since 1920.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, as a not-for-profit organisation, it returns all trading surpluses back into supporting Armed Forces communities, either as direct contributions or investment into the facilities they operate.

The Naafi cafe in Lancaster has closed after finding it difficult to stay afloat on the high street.

The same mission applies to their NAAFI Cafes and, with every cuppa purchased, customers are giving back to their Forces communities.

Naafi operates in some of the world's most remote locations, like Ascension Island, in the middle of the African and South American continents.

The trusted military brand runs restaurants in notable locations, including historic sites like Dover Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naafi has established a presence in Gibraltar, running retail outlets, a pub for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and visiting troops, as well as a café on the seafront.

King Charles is the patron of the not-for-profit organisation having taken over patronage from the late Queen in May.

Naafi has enjoyed a long history of Royal association since King George VI granted it his patronage in 1946.