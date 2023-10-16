News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Lancaster Music Festival in pictures including special visit by Lord of the Rings and Batman actor Andy Serkis

Thousands of excited festival-goers descended on Lancaster for what is billed as one of the UK’s largest urban music festivals.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST

With over 400 performances from more than 300 artists - almost all of them free - plus street theatre and workshops, there was something for everyone to enjoy, no matter what age or musical taste.

One festival goer Matthew Marshall posted a picture of himself and another man with Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis at the festival.

There were more than 60 festival venues across Lancaster, including Lancaster Castle and Priory, shops, a canal boat, and two public squares, all hosting acts playing a wide range of music genres.

Most of the festival performances were free, family friendly, covered all musical tastes and were suitable for every age group.

Lancaster Music Festival is supported by a number of sponsors and funders including the Arts Council and Lancaster BID.

Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse.

1. Lancaster Music Festival

Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw

Photo Sales
Two festival goers including Matthew Marshall with Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis.

2. Lancaster Music Festival

Two festival goers including Matthew Marshall with Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis. Photo: Matthew Marshall

Photo Sales
Audience enjoying the opening night of Lancaster Music Festival at Kanteena.

3. Lancaster Music Festival

Audience enjoying the opening night of Lancaster Music Festival at Kanteena. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Photo Sales
Eljuri, all the way from New York, performing at Kanteena during Lancaster Music Festival's opening night.

4. Lancaster Music Festival

Eljuri, all the way from New York, performing at Kanteena during Lancaster Music Festival's opening night. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterArts Council