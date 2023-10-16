Lancaster Music Festival in pictures including special visit by Lord of the Rings and Batman actor Andy Serkis

Thousands of excited festival-goers descended on Lancaster for what is billed as one of the UK’s largest urban music festivals.

With over 400 performances from more than 300 artists - almost all of them free - plus street theatre and workshops, there was something for everyone to enjoy, no matter what age or musical taste.

One festival goer Matthew Marshall posted a picture of himself and another man with Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis at the festival.

There were more than 60 festival venues across Lancaster, including Lancaster Castle and Priory, shops, a canal boat, and two public squares, all hosting acts playing a wide range of music genres.

Most of the festival performances were free, family friendly, covered all musical tastes and were suitable for every age group.

Lancaster Music Festival is supported by a number of sponsors and funders including the Arts Council and Lancaster BID.

1 . Lancaster Music Festival Festivalgoers enjoying The Reggie Mental Band at The Cornerhouse. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Music Festival Two festival goers including Matthew Marshall with Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis. Photo: Matthew Marshall Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Music Festival Audience enjoying the opening night of Lancaster Music Festival at Kanteena. Photo: Nettlespie Photography Photo Sales