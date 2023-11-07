News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster Music Co-op warehouse refurb plans get the go-ahead

An old warehouse used by Lancaster Music Co-op is set for a refurb now plans have been given the green light.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
The old building at 1 Lodge Street is a former carriage-making site which has seen many changes over the years.

The music co-op was formed by Lancaster University students in 1985, and funds were gained for the first three rehearsal rooms and equipment at the old warehouse in 1986.

The building forms part of the Canal Quarter area of the city, where there are longer term hopes by the council for regeneration.

1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.
1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.

In September this year, a lease was signed between the co-op and city council, which owns the warehouse, giving the music group stability for the future.

And at its meeting yesterday (November 6), Lancaster City Council planners gave the go-ahead for a new roof and window at the premises.

