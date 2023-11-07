An old warehouse used by Lancaster Music Co-op is set for a refurb now plans have been given the green light.

The old building at 1 Lodge Street is a former carriage-making site which has seen many changes over the years.

The music co-op was formed by Lancaster University students in 1985, and funds were gained for the first three rehearsal rooms and equipment at the old warehouse in 1986.

The building forms part of the Canal Quarter area of the city, where there are longer term hopes by the council for regeneration.

1 Lodge Street, which is home to Lancaster Music Co-op.

In September this year, a lease was signed between the co-op and city council, which owns the warehouse, giving the music group stability for the future.