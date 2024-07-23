Lancaster Music Co-op showcases ‘synth-pop, indietronica and post-punk’ at free gig
After the success of its inaugural ‘club night’ last month, Lancaster Music Co-op Presents returns to the upstairs room of The Pub on China Street at 7.30pm this Friday with another exciting line-up of local live music.
On the bill is what organisers describe as a ‘delectable cocktail of synth-pop, indietronica and post-punk’ from Myths and Monsters, Vex Message and Chimps of the Future.
As well as performances by these brilliant local bands, there will also be the chance to hear the latest updates about the progress on work at the co-op’s Lodge Street premises which have been closed for several years due to the need for major structural repairs.
There will be merch and donation points at the event which will help raise funds to invest in the facility once it is back up and running.
Work on the £1.2m renovation project was able to begin after a new long-term lease was finally signed with Lancaster City Council last year – with funding secured from the council, the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone.
Re-roofing has now been completed and the next phase involves designing and building the rehearsal and recording studios.
Lancaster Music Co-op director, Derek Meins said: "Last month's launch event at The Pub was absolutely brilliant, and this Friday’s club night is shaping up to be just as good.
“We’ve got a cracking, eclectic line-up, featuring some really talented local bands, and there should be a super atmosphere as ever.
“It’s a great excuse for a top night out in support of a true community project which will ensure Lancaster can once again offer first-class recording and rehearsal facilities and a space where everyone is welcome.”
Lancaster Music Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.
It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms.
