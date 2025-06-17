Lancaster museum trading card game is first in UK

A dream will come true in Lancaster next week when a new ground-breaking trading card game is launched.

It is the innovative idea of Christopher Tinmouth, chairman of the Friends of Lancaster City Museum, where the game will be revealed on Saturday June 28 at

10.30am.

Chris, a PhD graduate in history from Lancaster University, was inspired by his passion to breathe new life into the fortunes of British museums.

Lancaster City Museum. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Capitalising on the current popularity of trading card games, he has created one based on objects in the City Museum.

He hopes it will bring about a new type of public engagement with a younger profile of visitor and the start of a renaissance in museums.

With the enthusiastic support of the Friends and the museum management, the ground-breaking trading card game is called Bonds of Time, the first combative and collectable such

game in the UK to actively use museum objects as the basis for its gameplay.

“With the potential for the concept to be rolled out nationally, I am proud to have chosen Lancaster for its launch,” said Chris.

Using the 100 Years, 100 Objects exhibition of 2023, celebrating the centenary of the museum, Bonds of Time takes these objects and brings them to life through battle and trade.

The 100 objects, known as bonds in the game, range from Neolithic arrowheads and Roman memorial stones to Medieval crucifixes and 20th Century postcards.

Even a Victorian model of a dinosaur comes to life.

“The game is simple, dynamic and fun to play for people of all ages and abilities,” he said.

He hopes the Bonds of Time will encourage more visitor interest in the museum sector with its fresh and contemporary approach.

“Why not come and join in the fun at Lancaster City Museum on June 28?”