Lancaster museum shines light on black entertainers in Morecambe’s golden era

A new exhibition at Lancaster Maritime Museum is putting black entertainers centre stage.

Titled In the Spotlight, the exhibition celebrates the dazzling contributions of internationally acclaimed performers who graced Morecambe’s theatres during the late 19th and early 20th century - a time of glamour, sophistication, and vibrant cultural exchange.

It has been meticulously researched by Kirsty Roberts, a Lancashire-based Black historian and PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire.

The university has a longstanding partnership with Lancaster City Museums and is committed to uncovering and sharing Black histories rooted in the region.

Kirsty explained: “I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be facilitating the return of these fabulous, internationally acclaimed performance artists to Morecambe. Morecambe was a destination to which Black artists repeatedly returned with enthusiasm for over 100 years and I can’t wait to celebrate this often-overlooked part of the town’s storied history.” Thanks to funding from National Lottery players, In the Spotlight unveils a stellar lineup of performers who lit up Morecambe’s stages between 1850 and 1950.

Among them are trailblazing stars of the Harlem Renaissance and Cotton Club eras, including the charismatic Ken ‘Snakehips’ Johnson, the legendary Adelaide Hall, and the beloved James Herns (also known as Jimmy Cooney), who fell so deeply in love with Morecambe he made it his home. The exhibition is now open to the public and will run until November 2 2025.

In the Spotlight invites visitors to rediscover a remarkable chapter in Morecambe’s cultural history and one that celebrates resilience, talent, and the enduring legacy of Black performers who helped shape the town’s vibrant entertainment scene.

For more information visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/museums