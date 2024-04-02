Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gawthorpe Hall and Judges’ Lodgings have completed their winter clean, ensuring the historic interiors are looking great for their reopening over Easter.

Staff at Helmshore Mills and Queen Street have also been busy ensuring that all of the machines are running smoothly and their popular cafes are stocked ready to serve a brew and a bake.

The teams have also been busy preparing a new public programme with a range of events and exhibitions on offer, with something for everyone.

In addition, admission charges have been simplified and revised, with free entry for kids being extended to anyone under the age of 18 from Monday, April 1.

Visitors can also buy an Xplorer Pass for £25 which gives 12-months unlimited entry for the pass holder and up to three adults to all these sites.

The pass also includes entry to Clitheroe Castle Museum, which Lancashire County Council operates on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Emma Heslewood, senior museum manager at Lancashire County Council, said: “The mills and houses that we manage are really special and enable visitors to explore Lancashire’s heritage.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome people back to our museums, where our excellent volunteers and staff are on hand to help people reconnect with their local history.”

In 2024, there is a chance to see the new Gillows of Lancaster – A Global Story exhibition, exploring the story of Lancaster's famous furniture maker.

Visitors can also see the Facing the Past: Black Lancastrians exhibition featuring work by artist Lela Harris and Lancaster schoolchildren, which was recently shortlisted for a Museums Change Lives award.

Helmshore Mills and Queen Street Mill will offer their popular demonstrations of historic textile machinery and visitors can see the beautiful interiors and gardens at Gawthorpe Hall.

Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham and Queen Street Mill in Burnley open from Wednesday March 27; Judges’ Lodgings in Lancaster opens from Thursday March 28; and Helmshore Mills

opens from Saturday March 30. Clitheroe Castle Museum will offer extended hours from 11am-4pm from Monday April 1.

Each site has different days of operation, so please check the opening hours and plan your visit at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/leisure-and-culture/museums/