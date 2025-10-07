Lancaster museum awarded £40k government cash boost to fund events

Lancaster City Museum has been awarded over £40,000 from the government's £20m Museum Renewal Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will enhance the visitor experience by funding events and activities for the local community’s benefit.

It will also secure the future resilience of Lancaster’s museums, supporting the redevelopment of the City Museum, home to rare Anglo-Saxon and Roman archaeological survivors, and the local regimental history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will benefit nine civic museums in the North West which will share £2.28M between them.

Lancaster City Museum. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

It will improve public access to collections, protect community and educational programmes, and help to ensure treasured local and regional museums are fit for the future.

The fund strengthens the nationwide network of museums, ensuring that local communities have access to culture for generations to come whilst being able to take pride in how their towns and villages have played a role in our national story.

It will protect opening hours and job opportunities for thousands of visitors and local communities, whilst strengthening museums’ ability to attract tourists and employers to regions across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museum Renewal Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced by the Culture Secretary in February 2025 as part of the Government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.

In total, £20 million will be shared between 75 civic museums across England to help ensure our cherished local and regional museums can be enjoyed for many years to come.

Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.

“The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change.

"It ensures much-loved civic museums across the North West can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.”

Rebecca Ball, north area director at Arts Council England said: “I’m so glad that we have been able to support so many museums in the North through the government’s Museum Renewal Fund.

"Museums play a vital role in bringing our communities together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A trip to a museum is often one of our first experiences of culture, especially those run with the support of local authority funding.

"Museums offer us the opportunity to connect with the past, with the people who came before us and the heritage of places we live, work and visit - they help us to understand who we are.

"This fund will help to ensure that our museums across the north can continue to be accessed by the communities they serve.”