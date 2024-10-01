Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An events company that was bringing a live murder trial show to Lancaster has gone out of business.

Showtour group of companies have ceased trading, it says on the website for Murder Trial Live https://www.themurdertriallive.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Live Murder Trial was due to take place in an inflatable arena at Greenlands Farm Village near Carnforth but Showtour announced that all events including The Murder Trial Live, The Post Mortem Live and The Human Body Dissection due to take place have all been cancelled with immediate effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ticketholder who does not wish to be named said: “I had originally booked tickets in May and a further ticket last week. However, the company announced on September 30 that they have gone into insolvency. I doubt any of us who bought tickets will get any refunds unless a credit card was used for over £100 and only if the purchases were made less than 120 days ago.

A live murder trial event was coming to Greenlands Farm near Carnforth but Showtours events who organise the events have gone into insolvency.

"I had been talking to them by phone and email within the last week as I'd been double charged for the ticket last week but now there is no information out there at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The formal notice of insolvency on the website said: “On Monday September 30 2024 and after nine years of operating SHOWTOUR Group of companies ceased trading.

"The directors and shareholders met and agreed that the business in its current form was no longer viable and that action to safeguard creditors should be sought in line with the Directors & Companies Duties Act 2006.

“The business battled Covid closures amassing significant survival debts, since the pandemic ended the business has grown thanks to the hard work of the people behind the brand however the ongoing economic turmoil created by domestic political and global head winds have created an environment in which it is now impossible to viably operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The events industry is a very labour intensive sector and requires long working hours, vast pre-payments and working time spent away from home.

"Recent labour shortages, rises in wages as well as ever increasing fuel costs, insurance, IT and advertising costs across the business has driven basic operating costs to such a level that we’re “unable to service the legacy debt promptly and operate the events as we planned to the standard we strive for. The cost of living crisis that we all feel has drastically reduced consumer spending “power and affecting the volume of ticket sales, on site expenditure and customer expectation.

“I would like to thank the dedicated people who have given their time and efforts to Showtour Events and been part of the journey to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sold experiences and memory’s which light up faces and inspire generations, from the educational arm to the entertainment events I can’t thank you enough for your service and I’m sorry that we cannot continue.

“In line with our obligations we now shift to prioritising creditors whom the business owes money.

"We are in the process of appointing a licensed insolvency practitioner to take over the company affairs and details of who to contact will be posted below in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the mean time, all events including The Murder Trial Live, The Post Mortem Live and The Human Body Dissection due to take place have all been cancelled with immediate effect.

"Ticket holders should seek refund via their bank using Section 75 of the Consumer Rights Act or via Bank Chargeback.

“We greatly value and appreciate all of our loyal customers over the years and we sincerely apologise for the abruptness of this announcement and the inconvenience it may cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone and your understanding and patience during this challenging time are greatly appreciated.”

SHOWTOUR events management, directors and shareholders

Visit https://www.themurdertriallive.co.uk/ to view the formal notice of insolvency.