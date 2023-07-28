Lancaster murder: Police say victim’s friends could hold clues to how he died

Det Supt Gareth Willis of Lancashire Police’s Head of Major Crime said: “Tragically Damian was found dead inside his flat on Tuesday morning (July 25) after we were called by North West Ambulance Service attending a report of a sudden death.

"At that point the investigation became a homicide investigation.

"A Home Office post mortem said the cause of death was multiple injuries.

Damian Jackson. Picture from Lancashire Police.

"Damian was alive and well Sunday morning when he visited a nearby Aldi store but from that point no-one else has seen or spoken to Damian.

"There is a 48 hour window that we need to fill the gaps and understand what happened.”

Det Supt Gareth Willis said that Damian was a 50-year-old who had lived alone for some time in his flat.

He said: “He was relatively well known in the town and had a group of friends and associates.

A police car near the scene of the murder on Regent Street in Lancaster. Picture by Michelle Blade.

"It’s important to build up a real understanding of his life on a day to day basis.

"We are asking people as part of the investigation if you know Damian and haven’t spoken to us to come forward, especially in relation to the Regent Street area.

"People who visited the area at the time of the murder or may have seen something out of the ordinary or suspicious I would ask these people to come forward as it may be important.

"If you have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage if we could get those people to send it to us and speak with us that is really important.”

Det Supt Gareth Willis is appealing to the wider community ‘because this is a vicious murder in a residential area.’

He said: "Detectives are working relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice.

"We are also stepping up patrols in the area to reassure the community.

"We think what has happened lies within his friends and associates.

"There are people in the local community that know the answers as to what has happened to Damian.

"We would ask that these people come forward to police with any information or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 9am on Sunday July 23 and around 11am on Tuesday July 25?

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Regent Street area?

Do you know Damian and could help police in understanding what has happened?