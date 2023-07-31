Lancaster murder: Police release last image of Damian Jackson before he was killed

Police were called by North West Ambulance Service to a flat in Regent Street, Lancaster, at 11.04am on Tuesday (July 25) to reports of a sudden death and 50-year-old Damian Jackson was found deceased within the property.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and established that Damian died as a result of multiple injuries.

Police said their thoughts remain with Damian’s family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

The last image of Damian Jackson at Aldi in Lancaster before he died. Picture from Lancashire Police.

There is a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation and specialist officers, including crime scene investigators and forensic experts, remain at Damian’s flat.

They will be there for a considerable period of time as they carefully conduct their work.

Residents will have noticed an increased police presence in the area as house to house and CCTV enquiries are carried out.

The CCTV image released shows Damian in Aldi on Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, at 10.18am on Sunday (July 23).

Damian Jackson. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Police want to hear specifically from anybody who saw or spoke with him after that time.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in or around Regent Street between Sunday morning and Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police’s Head of Major Crime, said: “We have a dedicated team of investigators working day and night to identify who is responsible for Damian’s death and bring them to justice.

“The CCTV from Aldi is the last confirmed sighting we have of Damian and some 48 hours later he was sadly found within his flat.

"I am convinced the answers lie within the local community. I would ask anyone who knows what happened to Damian, or can help us understand what his movements were in the days and hours before his death to come forward.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

