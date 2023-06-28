Lancaster mum tells story of terrifying escape from Albania with her children

Yllka Sinani Thompson details her escape from Albania with her children in tow and was inspired to write her memoir not only for herself but for all women around the world who need to fight for a better life, she said.

Yllka said: “My powerful memoir is an intensely inspiring true story of a young Albanian woman (me) who, despite the fear of living under a communist regime, manages to escape her trapped life of terror to a new life of freedom.

"Despite it all, her bravery and perseverance shine through surviving the civil war, overcoming a violent marriage and the deception and threats of her traffickers and finally she finds the courage and strength to embark on a new journey to regain her self-worth.

Yllka Sinani Thompson who has had her book published detailing her terrifying escape from Albania with her children 24 years ago.

"It is an account of an unbearable life of desperation, abuse and sacrifice which she endures and conquers in order to build a new life in a new country.

“This is a true story of a little girl age four after the tragic death of her mother at age of 37.

“She grew up under a savage communist dictatorship and endured the terror and hardships imposed by it, enduring the brutality of a violent and frightening communist dictator.

“She was imposed into an unwanted marriage and experienced cruel and violent abuse.

“Despite all the unrest of the civil war she managed to escape, facing the deception and threats of the traffickers.

“She survived the horror of a treacherous journey to England with her two young children that left them clinging to life.

“This desperate and extraordinary life made her stronger and gave her incredible determination to overcome various hurdles.

“She arrived in Morecambe, North England with only 9p in her pocket but succeeded in turning her life around.”

Yllka started working on her book a few years ago but had to take a break because reliving the experience was giving her nightmares.

Last year she revisited it and her book has now been published this June.

Yllka, 55, of Lancaster, said: “I’m relieved now that the book is finished and in my hand. It is a good feeling of accomplishment, achievement and satisfaction.

"It was important for me to write this book so I can share my story in order to empower women who have suffered domestic violence and abuse and also the women who’ve been living under the dictatorship and brutality of communism.

"When we fled Albania I was 30, my son was 10 and my daughter was four.

"I do question myself sometimes how on earth we got through especially after watching the anguish that other families faced.

"My children’s life and their future was at the forefront of my mind through the whole ordeal.

"That’s what got me through and along with that the strength and courage to overcome the challenge.”

You can buy Yllka’s book called ‘Unbroken Soul: The Story of a Mountain Girl’ from Amazon, as an e-book or from her official Facebook page Yllka Sinani Thompson or the website www.Yllkathompson.co.uk.