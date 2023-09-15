Watch more videos on Shots!

India joined her local Slimming World group nine years ago after giving birth to her first daughter and hasn’t looked back since.

Now a Slimming World consultant, the 42-year-old is keen to extol the virtues of their ‘safe and sustainable’ weight loss programme.

"The UK government are set to spend £40 million to offer patients struggling with their weight a lifelong prescription for weight loss injections,” said India.

India before and after her weight loss.

"At Slimming World, we know the answer is our non-invasive, safe for the whole family eating plan teamed with our tailored and effective activity plan and weekly group support.

"Me and my members are the proof that you do not need pill, potions, or injections.”

India continued: “When I joined slimming world, I knew it was different, just by making a few changes to how I shopped, cooked, and socialised I lost over three stone, and felt so confident and happy in my new skin, and was able to buy clothes I always dreamt of wearing.

“I joined my local Slimming World group nine years ago after having my youngest daughter. I went along with Saffron in her baby carrier and was made to feel welcome right away.

"I had spent years and years yo-yo dieting and trying absolutely every way to lose weight. I would lose weight but they were faddy diets and the weight crept back on once I ate normally again.

“The first think that struck me was how much I could eat and that the family could all eat the same as me. With other diets I had eaten separately to the family, and this had proved challenging and unsustainable, especially with a newborn.

"My consultant also helped me plan how I could socialise and eat out, and still see a weight loss every week by making slight changes to the choices I made.”

A year into her Slimming World journey, India left her teaching job in a special needs school to become a full-time Slimming World consultant.

"I am so passionate about our eating and activity plan and just had to share it with others looking for a tailorable weight loss and lifestyle plan,” she said.

"I love how our groups in the community provide great friendship, support, and accountability for all our members. It really is the key to success.”